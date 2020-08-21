Carol Brown, 73, of El Campo passed away Aug. 16, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.

Service information

Aug 28
Graveside Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
10:00AM
Holy Cross Memorial Park
1615 S Mechanic St.
El Campo, TX 77437
