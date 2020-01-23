Julia M. Baca, 100, of El Campo passed away Jan. 22, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1919 in Schulenburg to Joseph A. and Albina Tobola Orsak.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Taylor of El Campo; grandchildren, Stacy Holzapfel and husband David of West Columbia and David Baca of Houston; great-granddaughter, Katelynn Holzapfel of West Columbia; sisters, Martha Dittrich of Sante Fe and Emma Avanzato of New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Baca; son, Donald Baca; son-in-law, Homer Taylor; brothers, Laddie Orsak and Edwin Orsak, and sister, Clara Evans.

Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Triska Funeral Home. A Catholic Daughter Rosary will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with funeral services following at 2:30 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home with Deacon Larry Hoelscher officiating followed by entombment at Holy Cross Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be David Holzapfel, Colton Stone, Dennis Schomburg, Allen Sefcik, Walter Humbird, Ray Allen Jaksch, Gary Polasek and Jim Elliott.

