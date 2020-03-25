Allen Popp

Allen Ray Popp, 67, of El Campo, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born in El Campo on Dec. 10, 1952 to Joe and Virginia Valigura Popp. Allen retired from Hamman Swabbing as a rig operator.
He is survived by his daughter, Jenna York and husband Edward York Jr. of El Campo; sisters, Darlene Kahanek of El Campo, Sandy Popp of East Bernard and Lynell Ustynik and husband Scott of Wharton; sister-in-law, Diana Matula and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 38 years, Doreen Matula Popp.
Due to these uncertain times, private services will be held with the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Allen may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
