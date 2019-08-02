Jose Avendano

Jose Luis Avendano, 78, of El Campo passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 9, 1940 in Mexico to Jose Nicholas Avendano and Maria Avendano. He worked for Faltisek for 35 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Avendano of El Campo; daughters, Paulina Avendano and husband James Gaona, Priscilla Munoz and husband Daniel, Patricia Avendano and husband Victor Gonzales, Peggy Avendano and husband Javier Mireles, Judy Hernandez and Jean McKinney; sons, Jesse Avendano and wife Aileen, Joe L. Avendano and wife Maria Ortiz, Nick Avendano and wife Janice Eden and Joe Jr. He is also survived by sisters, Rosie Quintanilla and husband Eloy Quintanilla and Irene Puentes and husband Celestino Puentes; brother, German Avendano and wife Eva Avendano; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Aleman.
