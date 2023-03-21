Alonzo Garcia

Alonzo Garcia, 57, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 in a Sugar Land hospital following a brief illness. Alonzo was born on November 20, 1965 in El Campo, Texas to the late Gilberto and Esther Guzman Garcia.

Alonzo spent his childhood growing up in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School. Over the years, Alonzo worked in civil construction, was an inspector and worked on the pipeline. He always took pride in his workmanship. Alonzo could build anything out of nothing. He enjoyed playing sports and spending time with his family. He married Lorena Lopez on April 30, 1988 in Rio Grande City.

