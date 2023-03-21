Alonzo Garcia, 57, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 in a Sugar Land hospital following a brief illness. Alonzo was born on November 20, 1965 in El Campo, Texas to the late Gilberto and Esther Guzman Garcia.
Alonzo spent his childhood growing up in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School. Over the years, Alonzo worked in civil construction, was an inspector and worked on the pipeline. He always took pride in his workmanship. Alonzo could build anything out of nothing. He enjoyed playing sports and spending time with his family. He married Lorena Lopez on April 30, 1988 in Rio Grande City.
Alonzo is survived by his wife, Lorena Garcia of Wharton, daughters, Crystal Torres and husband, Juan of El Campo and Grecia Perez and husband, Elliot of Kendleton, and son, Nickolas Garcia and girlfriend Christi Jahns of El Campo, grandson, Jonathan Torres, and his sisters, Maricela Davila, Marianela Hernandez and Isabel Villarreal and brothers, Adolph Garcia and Alberto Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 11am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 507 W Second Street, El Campo Texas 77437. The Burial Rites will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Alonzo • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.