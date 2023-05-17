Dolores Ann “Dody” Green (nee Slovak)

Dolores Ann “Dody” Green (nee Slovak) passed away peacefully in Tomball on May 2, 2023 after battling lingering illnesses.

Dody was raised in El Campo and also lived in Nada before marrying her soul mate, Lewis “Eddy” Green on April 22, 1957. She was most recently a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Tomball until health limitations confined her to attending mass via television on Sunday mornings.

