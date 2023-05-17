Dolores Ann “Dody” Green (nee Slovak) passed away peacefully in Tomball on May 2, 2023 after battling lingering illnesses.
Dody was raised in El Campo and also lived in Nada before marrying her soul mate, Lewis “Eddy” Green on April 22, 1957. She was most recently a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Tomball until health limitations confined her to attending mass via television on Sunday mornings.
Eddy is retired from by Southern Pacific Railroad, a career that led them to Houston where they raised their four beloved children: daughter Karla Kresta (Gene) of Moulton, Texas; sons {Lewis} Keith Green of Cypress and Kenneth Green (Barbara) of Tomball; and daughter Kerry Green (Kevin Endsley) of Rosehill.
She was the free-spirited matriarch of an active family that for many years helmed the BYOB barbecue cook-off team. Her home, and those of her children, are packed with trophies from those fun-filled years. Dody loved to entertain, and not just at the cook-off events. She and Eddy regularly hosted parties for neighbors and friends. Their annual Christmas and New Year’s gatherings were festive and memorable.
Dody enjoyed going out to restaurants and hosting a weekly family gathering, becoming loyal to specific locations. She would befriend staffers and often take baked cookies to them on her visits.
Dody loved to travel. She and Eddy frequently went west, often with her sister Gladys and husband Hugo Bubela. While enjoying stops in places like Big Bend and Pike’s Peak, they never missed an opportunity to visit the casinos in places like Laughlin, Nevada and Cripple Creek, Colorado. She loved the slot machines! When long-distance travel became more challenging, they made day trips to closer casinos in Louisiana. She also took to using an iPad for messaging and, of course, playing slot machines for imaginary cash. Her tenacity made her an imaginary multi-billionaire!
Dody’s favorite hobby was constructing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed raising potted plants, keeping a tidy and well-organized home, and watching birds, squirrels and other wildlife that surrounded their forested retirement sanctuary in Rosehill, where she and Eddy have lived for more than 20 years. Among her favorites were hummingbirds and carnations. Her legacy recipes include her gourmet onion rings and holiday dressing.
Dody was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Slovak; her brother, Lt. William R. Slovak; and sister, Gladys Bubela.
Dody is survived by her husband of 66 years, Lewis (“Eddy”) Green; the four children and their spouses; and seven grandchildren: Bridget Brosh
(Mike) and Dena Kresta (Elvis Brooks) of Moulton, Texas; Megan Green (Travis McCaleb) and Aaron Green of Shiro, Texas; Courtney Sanders
(Sam Vargas) of Cypress, Texas; Josh Meeks (Amy) and Ryan Endsley of Austin, Texas. Dody is also survived by 14 beloved great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held for immediate family in El Campo. Friends, family, neighbors and well-wishers are invited to stop by at their leisure to a Celebration of Life open house to be held from noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Grand Rose Events, 19829 FM 2920 in Tomball, Texas 77377.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Dody’s name to a charity of your choosing.
