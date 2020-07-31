Patsy P. Sutfin, 81, of El Campo, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1938 in Kerrville to Pat and Vina Cobb Nalls. She retired from Phillips 66 where she was employed as an electrician for a several years.
She is survived by her son, Joe Lankford and wife Leeanne of Liberty; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Sutfin and brother, Tommy Farr Cobb.
There will be no services held at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
