Lillie Agnes Novak Cervenka died peacefully on July 5, 2022.
Lillie was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Schulenberg to the late John and Agnes Vanek Novak. She attended Crescent High School. Lillie married Benedict John Cervenka on June 29, 1948 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo.
She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 1374 as well as a member of KJZT. Lillie had a strong work ethic. As her children left home, she worked at El Campo ISD Food Service and received a recognition award for 20 years of service.
After retiring from the food service she spent a number of years taking care of her husband. After his death she continued on providing in home health care for others into her early eighties. Lillie was an accomplished cook and enjoyed baking sugar cookies, kolaches, cream cheese rolls and strudel as well as making noodles. She also made jellies and canned various fruits and vegetables from her garden. She was a seamstress, making clothing for both herself and her daughters when younger, as well as sharing that skill with them as they grew older. Lillie enjoyed passing on her cooking skills to her family and her sons are known to be better cooks than her daughters. Above all, Lillie’s first priority was her family and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Lillie in death were her husband, Benedict John Cervenka, Sr (2000), parents, sister Evelyn Dornak and brothers Leon, Victor, and George Novak. Surviving Lillie are children Larry Cervenka (Cynthia) of Llano, Barbara Parker (Danny) of Uvalde, Gloria Cervenka (Bert) of Boerne, and Ben Cervenka, Jr. (Kelly) of Bellaire, Bonnie Finley (Monte) of Houston, and Mark Cervenka (Christine) of Bryan. Seven grandchildren, Kevin (fiancé Jennie) Cervenka, Roxanne Parker, Clayton (Shayna) Parker, Nathan Cervenka, Caleb Cervenka, Samuel Cervenka and Alexander Finley. Three great grandchildren Easton, Paisley and Piper Parker. Sister Martha Hubenak of El Campo, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Triska Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A Rosary will precede services at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. Funeral Services will be at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, with Fr. Gabriel Tawiah. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Memorial Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers are Kevin Cervenka, Clayton Parker, Nathan Cervenka, Caleb Cervenka, Alexander Finley and nephew, Avin Hubenak. Honorary pallbearers are Samuel Cervenka of the U.S. Air Force and Roxanne Parker.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lillie Cervenka can be made to: Houston Hospice-El Campo Branch, PO Box 1417, El Campo, 77437, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 W. Church St. El Campo, 77437 or donor’s choice.
Special thanks to Houston Hospice El Campo Branch for their care during the past month. Thanks to Visiting Angels, especially Misty Staff for her devoted at home care for the past two and a half years. Thanks also to Angels Care Home Health of Wharton for their concern and care.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
