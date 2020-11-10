Alois Korenek

Alois Raymond Korenek, 87, of Georgetown, formerly of El Campo, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Taiton to Joe Sr. and Albina Zvonek Korenek. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant on April 27, 1991. Prior to his active duty, he served in the Texas National Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 2490.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Hermanson and husband Alan of Granite Shoals, Sandra Benson and husband Michael of Austin; sons, Randy Korenek of Houston and Larry Korenek and wife Vickie of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Kristen Lewis and husband J.D., Elizabeth Gilleland and husband Garrett, A.J. Hermanson Jr., Brett Joyner, Lauren Erler and husband Sascha, Sara Joyner, Chase Korenek and Kelsie Arnold and husband Clint; great-grandchildren, Remi and Brooks Lewis and Elizabeth and Harrison Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elsie Miska Korenek; siblings, Emil, Edwin, Joe Jr., Alfred, Felix, Benjamin, Hattie and Ethel.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a KC Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be A.J. Hermanson Jr., Brett Joyner, Chase Korenek, J.D. Lewis, Garrett Gilleland and Clint Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Alois to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
