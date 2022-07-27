Elo Emil Nohavitza

Elo Emil Nohavitza, 92, resident of North Richland Hills and retired Assistant Superintendent in charge of Finance for HEB ISD, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Bedford.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Hurst. Reverend Jason Meyer will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, , at Lucas Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.