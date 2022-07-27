Elo Emil Nohavitza, 92, resident of North Richland Hills and retired Assistant Superintendent in charge of Finance for HEB ISD, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Bedford.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Hurst. Reverend Jason Meyer will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, , at Lucas Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Elo was born March 5, 1930 in Taiton, the son of Elsie Lutringer and Edward Frank Nohavitza. He graduated 1948 from El Campo High School. Elo received his Bachelor degree from Texas A&M and earned his Masters from East Texas State University. He married Anna Grace Green in 1954 at North Baptist Church in Greenville. Elo served two years in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his Church Community and watching sports.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 68 years, Anna Grace; son, Raun and his wife Michelle of San Jose, California; two grandchildren, Isobel and Ivan; sister Patricia Wobbe of El Campo; and niece, Mallory.
