Marie Hlozek

Marie Filip Hlozek, 94, of El Campo, passed away July 23, 2019. She was born June 9, 1925 in Ptenin, Czechoslovakia to Jaroslov and Katerina Drazkova Filip. Marie was a war bride and became a U.S. citizen on Aug. 7, 1964. She married Charlie Hlozek on July 22, 1947 in Midfield. She was a cook at El Campo Nursing Home, Oak Manor Nursing Home and Garden Villa Nursing Home. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and loved baking, gardening and crocheting.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Geraldine Bandish and husband Edwin of Rosenberg, Helen Hicks of Baytown and Nancy Pfeil and husband Calvin of El Campo; six grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Jason Bandish, Jamie Carter, Rob Hicks, Chris Novosad and Sara Reeves; nine great-grandchildren, Madelyn Novosad, Zachary Novosad, Kendall Novosad, Madison Novosad, Joshua Williams, Cameron Gomez, Hannah Williams, Lincoln Bandish, Alexa Carter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Hlozek; sisters, Stepanka Vlachova and Jaroslova Forsterova and son-in-law, Marty Novosad.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Novosad, Jason Bandish, Larry Hensley, Chris Novosad, Rob Hicks and James Williams.
Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
