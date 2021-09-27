Adell (Malota) Coufal, 91, of Fayetteville, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Adell was born in Fayetteville on March 12, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Albina (Sury) Malota.
She married, Emmett Roy Coufal on Oct. 20, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville. Adell and Emmett were blessed to have shared 55 years of marriage together.
Adell was an exceptional wife and a loving mother. She dedicated her entire life to caring for her family. Later in life, as Adell became a grandmother, she cherished the time that she was able to spend with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was lovingly known as “Mamo.” She carried the importance of faith and family to her entire family.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends hosting holiday gatherings, cooking and baking. She was well known for her delicious kolaches, cream cheese rolls and poppy seed rolls.
She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Fayetteville, the Ladies Altar Society and KJZT. She held membership with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 50 years and had been actively involved with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by one son, Emmett Coufal Jr. and wife Cherie of El Campo; two daughters, Debra Coufal Glaze and husband Danny of Victoria and Janice Coufal Wasut and husband Billy of Fayetteville; two sisters, Lillie Prihoda of Freeport and Regina Gerik of Fayetteville; one brother, Justin Malota and wife Jean of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Christopher Graeter and fiancée Crystal Richter, Heather Graeter, Brandon Wasut and wife Reagan, Alicia Glaze and Jeffery Coufal; six great-grandchildren, Julia McDaniel; Colton McDaniel, Aubree Graeter, Witten Graeter, Maelynn Wasut and Jessi Lynn Wasut; numerous nieces and nephews and her pet billy goat, Popcorn.
Adell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmett Roy Coufal; two brothers, Arnold Malota and wife Wilma and Frankie Malota Jr. and wife Binky; one grandson, Craig Brian Coufal and two brothers-in-law, Syl Prihoda and Clarence Gerik.
Visitation will be held from noon - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 57, Fayetteville, TX 78940; to the Craig Coufal Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 505, El Campo, TX 77437 or to Hospice Brazos Valley, 1048 N. Jefferson St., La Grange, TX 78945.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, La Grange. Family and friends can view and sign the guest book online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.