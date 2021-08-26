Cynthia Mach, 63 of El Campo, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. She was born May 11, 1958 to Leonard and Gladys Reck Blumrick. She was the purchasing director for 40 years at El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Gladys Blumrick of El Campo; husband, Michael Mach of El Campo; children, Kim Mach of Georgetown, Michelle Brice and husband Zach of San Antonio, Brian Mach and wife Amanda of Louise and Christine Resendez and husband Mark of El Campo; grandchildren, Bethany Miller and husband Bryce, Emma, Evan, Lauren and Leah Brice, Hadley Mach and Adisyn and Drayden Resendez; brother, Paul Blumrick of Louise; sisters, Susan Hoelscher of El Campo, Laurie Cerny and husband Paul of Louise and Amie Collins and Steve Chanek of Ganado.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Blumrick.
Cynthia was also known as Cindy, Mom, Keke and Aunt Cynthia. She enjoyed going camping, to Isle of Capri, Vegas, taking Sunday drives to the bay or just popping in on family and friends. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Pallbearers are Kurt Cerny, Matthew Blumrick, Tyler Collins, Kevin Korenek, Keith Orsay and Kyle Orsak. Honorary pallbearers are Russell Boone, Johnny Ray Blumrick, Kris Bera and Allen Orsak.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Wharton County Youth Fair.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.