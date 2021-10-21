Adelaide “Teri” V. Ochoa, R.N., 60, of Telferner and formerly of Louise, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Oct. 15, 2021. She was born June 23, 1961 to Richard Villareal Sr. and Frances Vega. She was married to her husband, Doroteo Ochoa for 20 years.
Teri is survived by her husband and her mother; her children, Yolanda Cervantes, Klaressa Quintero, Leonard Cervantes and grandson, Seth Lopez-Cervantes; brothers, Richard (Rick) Villareal, Charles (Charlie) Villareal, Alexander (Alex) Villareal, Travis Villareal and Tommie Villareal; 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen Cervantes; sister, Aubrey Pena and father, Richard Villareal Sr.
Visitation will be 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 with a Rosary recited at 8 p.m. at Heavens Gates, 412 N. Main in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Our Lady of Sorrows in Victoria with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richard Villareal, Leonardo Cervantes and Seth Lopez-Cervantes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Lopez Jr., Gerald Vasquez, Gabriel Vasquez, Jayden Carroll, Daylin Cervantes and Elias Martinez.
