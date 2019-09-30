Barbara Frazier

Barbara Lynn Frazier, 59, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 20, 2019 in Houston. She was born Nov. 10, 1959 in El Campo.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Bazinet Sexton of El Campo; husband, Byron Frazier of Cedar Park; daughter, Christy Martin of El Campo; son, Joshua Frazier of Katy; grandchildren, Kelsey Mitchell, Heather Frazier, Jasmine Frazier, Stacie Frazier and Jacob Frazier; sisters, Liberty Svoboda, Rose Mary Baker and Kathy Watson, all of El Campo and brothers, Raymond Bazinet of Big Sandy and Billy Bazinet of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Bazinet; paternal grandparents, Adrian and Laura Bazinet and maternal grandparents, Edward Hlavaty and Mary Hlavaty Baca.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Triska Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to gofundme.com/bfrazier
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
