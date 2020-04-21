Merlin Poindexter Jr., 66, born March 8, 1954 in El Campo departed this life April 21, 2020. A visitation will be 1 - 4 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. A private funeral will be held April 25. Interment will take place at the Houston National VA Cemetery at later date.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Be safe going back to work
- Bulletin Board April 22, 2020
- City prepares to go back to work
- COVID survivor receives warm welcome from family, friends
- Recovery count outweighs new illness count in county
- Stimulus checks in, plans made
- Sales tax decline likely preview of May, June
- Theft cases down, family violence on rise
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- EC hospital seeks mask makers
- Joe Rodriguez
- 29 positives now, but 41+ tests pending for El Campo
- Five COVID-19 cases now
- Recovery count outweighs new illness count in county
- City declaring disaster once more on Monday
- Low COVID rates victory for area
- City prepares to go back to work
- City already considering how, where to cut budget
- Louise ISD delays graduation decision
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.