Merlin Poindexter Jr., 66, born March 8, 1954 in El Campo departed this life April 21, 2020. A visitation will be 1 - 4 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. A private funeral will be held April 25. Interment will take place at the Houston National VA Cemetery at later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Merlin Poindexter, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

