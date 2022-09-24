Betty Jean Gramer Corbett, 93, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 20, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William and Melba Steinbrecher Gramer. Betty was a manager for the Duck Blind Restaurant for 10 years, and a secretary at El Campo Aluminum (ALCOA) when she retired. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1374 and a former member of the Sunshine Ladies.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Bard and husband Wayne, Mary Kay Price and husband Ron and Claudia Raun and husband Richard, all of El Campo; son, Brad Corbett of Austin; grandchildren, Christy Bard, Katie Bard, Shawn Bard and wife Latishia, Scott Price and wife Lindsey, Nathan Raun and wife Leslie, Truitt Raun and wife Theresa and Madsen Raun and wife Hannah and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Corbett; great-granddaughter, Faith Bard and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating and the Rev. Albert Yankey concelebrating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Bard, Ron Price, Richard Raun, Shawn Bard, Scott Price, Nathan Raun, Truitt Raun and Madsen Raun.
Memorial donations in memory of Betty may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, St. Philip Catholic School, Country Assisted Living (13512 CR 403, Danevang, TX 77432) or Houston Hospice – El Campo.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
