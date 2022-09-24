Betty Jean Gramer Corbett

Betty Jean Gramer Corbett, 93, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 20, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William and Melba Steinbrecher Gramer. Betty was a manager for the Duck Blind Restaurant for 10 years, and a secretary at El Campo Aluminum (ALCOA) when she retired. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1374 and a former member of the Sunshine Ladies.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Bard and husband Wayne, Mary Kay Price and husband Ron and Claudia Raun and husband Richard, all of El Campo; son, Brad Corbett of Austin; grandchildren, Christy Bard, Katie Bard, Shawn Bard and wife Latishia, Scott Price and wife Lindsey, Nathan Raun and wife Leslie, Truitt Raun and wife Theresa and Madsen Raun and wife Hannah and 14 great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

