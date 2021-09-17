Glendyl M. Weston gained her angel wings on Sept. 13, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born March 6, 1938 in Smackover, Ark. to Louis and Virginia Beck Bone.
Glendyl was not only a loving wife, mother and sister, but a fun and quirky “Nanny” to her grand and great-grandchildren. She was a lover of shopping; specifically bargain hunting! She enjoyed garage sales and was the master of finding that silly gift, perfect for its recipient. She loved talking on the phone and that meant never knowing exactly what she was going to say. All in love, of course. She enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson and road trips with her husband. May her smile, laugh and fun-loving personality stay with us always as she’s moved on from this life; and, “On the Road Again,” reunited with her soul mate yet again.
Glendyl is survived by her son, David Weston; daughter, Rhonda Martinka; sisters, Eloise Murdoch, Sherry Baumanis; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Virginia Bone; husband, Roy Weston; daughter, Donna Schindler; brothers, Burton Bone, David Bone; sisters, Nellwyn Kellison, Thelma Moore and grandson, Trey Willberg.
Services celebrating Glendyl’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
