Herbert H. Roades, 92, of Louise, passed away Dec. 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 13, 1928 in Louise to C.T. and Ruth Hogsett Roades. He was a farmer and rancher and owner of Palomino Oil and Gas. He considered himself as a geologist.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Page and husband Lee of New Braunfels; son, John H. Roades and wife Bonnie of Louise; grandchildren, John W. Roades, Chad A. Roades, Sterling Bernhard, Brittney Polak and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffery Scott Roades; eight brothers and sisters.
The family will receive visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the El Campo First Baptist Church with Pastor Ruben Castillo officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Sterling Bernhard, John Weston Roades, Lawrence Roome, Jaime Rosas, Danny Hendrix and Mike Braden.
Memorial donations in memory of Herbert Roades may be made to the Bayside Community Church, 25080 State Hwy 172, Olivia, TX 77979
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.