Tony Mader, age 67 of Ganado died December 26, 2021. He was born October 30, 1954 in Ganado to the late Anton and Dorothy Mader.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Mader of San Jose, CA; sons, Kelly Mader of Bryan and Casey Mader of Port Angeles, WA; grandchild, James Mader; brothers, Charles Mader of Corpus Christi, Dennis Mader of El Campo and Barney Mader of Round Rock; sisters, Sandra Janis of Wallis and Mary Horton of Edna.
He was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Hoffman.
A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29th at Lakeview Cemetery in El Campo. Tony grew up in El Campo with his six siblings and became a football star playing defensive end at El Campo high school. He attended Sam Houston State University on a football scholarship before finding his way as a leading salesperson of wire rope and accessories for many years.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, with which many fond memories were made hunting, fishing, camping, cooking the absolute best BBQ, growing his own vegetables and playing frisbee golf.
Tony was filled with altruistic wisdom and will always be remembered for his thoughtful anecdotes and catchy quotes like this one that happens to apply to the moment: “Don’t worry, be happy”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.