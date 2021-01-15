Eldrid Schilhab

Eldrid Florence Schilhab, 89, of Bay City passed away Jan. 14, 2021. She was born Nov. 8, 1931 in Schulenberg to Beno Besetsny and Agnes Konvicka Besetsny.
Eldrid was born and raised in Schulenburg on the family farm which instilled in her a love for country life.
In her earlier years, Eldrid obtained her LVN license and practiced nursing in El Campo for several years at Garden Villa Nursing Home. She was a loving mother and housewife while raising her six children. The family moved to Bay City from El Campo in 1979 and worked alongside her husband at Schilhab’s Tire Store. Eldrid was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bay City after the many years in El Campo and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Year after year she would be found at various establishments selling the Veterans poppies on Veterans Day.
She greatly enjoyed gardening, being in her backyard watching the red birds and reading. Deer camp was another great joy, being master chef, cooking breakfast for grandkids and four-wheeling.
Casino trips and family outings were another favorite. If ever there was room for a complaint, you would never hear it from mother. She accepted whatever came her way and wanted to be no trouble at all. Eldrid was one of the most righteous people you might ever meet.
The family is grateful to the devoted Caretaker, Alice DeWitt, whose company Eldrid cherished. Eldrid is now free and at peace with the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Schilhab and daughters, Carlene Jackson and Ramona Schilhab.
Survivors include daughters, Teresa Bolton (Toby), Patty Tufro (Gerald) and Christine Ward (Jon); son, Lonnie Schilhab (Teresa Ann Holland); sister, Lucille Robinson; grandchildren, Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton (Jerrica Weathers), Matthew Schilhab (Kaitlyn) and Luke Schilhab (Allie Nail) and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Schilhab, Emersyn Schilhab, Briarlyn Schilhab and Nash Schilhab, and many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton, Matthew Schilhab, Luke Schilhab and Bill Newton.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.