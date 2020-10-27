Joyce Haller

Joyce Elaine Barefield Haller, 66, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1954 in Port Lavaca Texas to Richard Dan Barefield and Eddie Mae Harvey Barefield. She attended school in Port Lavaca, and later received a bachelor’s degree in theology. She and her husband were married for 47 years. Joyce was also a health care provider. She believed in assisting her patients with love and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Sherard Omar Haller; brothers, Richard Barefield, Clyde Barefield, Robert Barefield and Minister John Barefield.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Christopher Bruce Haller I; sons, Isaac Dewayne Haller (Amanda) of El Campo, Minister Christopher Bruce Haller II (Shanda) of El Campo; sister, Bobbie L. Barefield Stokes of Port Lavaca; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be prior of service from 9 - 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with location pending. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Shirley Battles and Eulogist Minister Christopher Bruce Haller II. Interment will follow at the El Campo Community Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.
Arrangements are under the direction of Barefield Funeral Home in Victoria.
