Paul David Beight Jr., 94, of El Campo, passed away in his sleep Aug. 22, 2021.
Paul was born April 18, 1927 in North Beaver, Penn. In 1943, at the age of 16, Paul tried to enlist in the Army; however, his father would not allow him to go because of his age. The next year when Paul turned 17 he talked his father into letting him sign up for the Navy. He did his basic training at the Great Lakes of Illinois. He was assigned to the USSA Cabot 28 and shipped out on May 5, 1944 headed for Hawaii. From Hawaii they shipped to Guam and onward to Okinawa where he remained until 1946.
After Paul returned home, he remained in the reserves. At age 19, he left home in Pennsylvania and headed straight for Texas. He got a job in the shipyard in Galveston. It was in Texas he met his wife, Marjorie Ruth Kilpatrick. Paul and Marjorie married Dec. 15, 1947. They had their first son in 1949. While living in Galveston, it was his wife that answered the phone when the Navy called. Paul was called back to serve his country again. He would have to leave his wife and baby son. Paul served on the USS Bataan (cvl 29) in the Korean War. He would not come home for two years. After returning home, Paul remained in the reserves until July 13, 1954. His total enlistment was nine years, nine months and 23 days.
When Paul returned home, he continued to work at the shipyard in Galveston. Soon they moved to Houston where he worked at the Houston Ship Channel until he retired. Paul never did really retire, though. He loved to work and never remained still. He was always doing things for others. He was a person who could fix anything, and he had broad knowledge on many subjects. Most importantly, he was a believer in Jesus Christ and had a deep understanding of the Bible. He truly was a man of wisdom and skill.
Paul remained married for nearly 52 years until his precious wife passed away in 1999. Soon after her death, he moved to El Campo. He remained there until he went to sleep one night, and woke up in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul David Beight and Irene Leasure Beight; his brother, Jack Leasure and sisters, Helen Beight, Florence King and Norma Jean Brock; his beloved wife, Marjorie Ruth Beight; his son, David Beight and his grandson, James Johnson.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula Drawhorn, Debbie Reck and husband Stanley Reck; his son, Ward Andrew Beight and his wife Paula Beight; grandchildren, David Matthew Beight, Timothy Beight and wife Terri Beight, Tonya Cravy and husband Brett Cravy, Anthony Drawhorn, Jacob Beight and his great-grandchildren, Robert Beight, Cannon Beight, Jonas Esposito and Ethan Esposito and his special caregiver, Dora Reyas.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
