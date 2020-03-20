Cliff McLain

Cliff Raymond McLain, aka “Tiny,” resided in El Paso and went to heaven at the age of 71 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 finally finding his pot of gold.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charli and Evelyn McLain; sisters, Evelyn Louise Oleson, Charlene Keszler and Candy Snorgrass and brother, Clinton Rusty McLain.
He is survived by his son, Roy Alexander McLain; daughter, Virginia Manciaz and son-in-law, Jesse Manciaz Jr.; ex wives, Donna Kirkwood and Susie Gussman; grandkids, Adriana, Marissa and Jesse Sanchez Jr. and Emiliana Manciaz; brothers, Carl Robin McLain (Juanita), Cecil Ralph McLain (Maria), Calvin McLain (Faye), Carlton McLain (Cathy) and his caregiver, Flor Durran.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.