Brad Morris

Brad Allen Morris, 43, of El Campo passed away Sept. 27, 2020 in Van Wert, Ohio.
He was born July 28, 1977 to Debra Kay Layton (Bubba) and Larry Wayne Miller.
He leaves behind his children Joy, Abel and Aden McFarland, all of Hockley, TX; his beloved grandparents Ada Morris and Maxine and Alfred Priesmeyer, all of El Campo; his sisters Wendy Miller and Amy Graham (Timmy) of El Campo; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brad enjoyed being with his family, barbecuing, fishing and having bonfires with his friends. He also was very proud of all his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Larry Wayne Miller, his grandfathers William C. Morris and Otto Miller, both of El Campo; and his uncle Jerry Morris of El Campo.
A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 with a balloon release to follow at New Life Assembly Church, at 707 Earl in El Campo.
