Jack Waide Rapp, 83, died Feb. 20, 2021, in Houston after being an El Campo resident for over 57 years. A native of Travis County, he was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Austin, to Clarence Earl and Elma Ione Rapp. He was a man of faith and long-time member of the First Baptist Church, El Campo.
Jack received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from The Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas in 1959, where he received the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award, was a member of the honorary fraternity of Alpha Zeta, and was president of the Agricultural Economics Club. Jack did post-graduate study at Purdue University while serving as a counselor in the men’s residence hall. During and after college he worked as an agricultural statistician with the USDA-Agricultural Economics Service. Jack served six years with a Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) component of the U.S. VIII Army Corps Reserve.
He worked with the Wharton County Boy Builders Association for 13 years, serving as vice president and director before it became part of the Wharton County Youth Fair, and then served as a founding director and first vice president of the fair. The Wharton County Youth Fair was dedicated to Jack and Wanda in 1999 in recognition of their work in its formative years.
Jack had been a member of the El Campo Jaycees, a 25-year member of the El Campo Rotary Club, serving as a director and office holder and a nine year member and chairman of the City of El Campo Board of Adjustments. He was a member and past office holder of the Wharton County A&M Club. He served as a guest lecturer at the Wharton County Junior College and participated in Career Day at several high schools. He was awarded the Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree by El Campo High School’s Future Farmers of America Chapter for service to vocational agriculture.
Jack was retired from working in agricultural finance and farm credit management after 36 years, having served as president and chief executive officer of El Campo Production Credit Association, and later as vice president-agricultural loans with Commercial State Bank.
In 1963, Jack married Wanda Pearl Horn of San Angelo and they were richly blessed with an incredible life together. After his retirement they spent summer months RVing, exploring and fly fishing the Rocky Mountain states, accompanied for 12 of those years by their golden retriever, Uno Grande.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Wanda; his son, Bradley and his wife Laura and grandsons, Jordan and Travis. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vesta Virginia Parsons.
The family will receive friends 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Business 59 South, El Campo. Rev. Rick DuBroc will officiate.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests donations be directed to the El Campo Emergency Medical Services – EMS, 1011 West Loop, El Campo, Texas 77437, who enabled him to enjoy an extended life.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.