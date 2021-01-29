Guadalupe “Wally” Gonzalez Jr., 73 of El Campo, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021. He was born on Aug. 8, 1947 to Guadalupe and Trinidad Tijerina Gonzalez in Bishop.
He is survived by his wife Ninfa Resendez Gonzalez of El Campo; daughter, Carol Gonzalez Diaz and Gary Garza of El Campo; sons, Wallie Gonzalez and wife Ann of El Campo; and Jerry Gonzalez of El Campo; grandchildren, Amanda, D’Amber and Alliana Gonzalez, Monica and David Rodriguez, Carissa and Christopher Diaz, Caitlin Escobar, Samantha and Sydni Gonzalez, and Aryanna Avalos. Great grandchildren, Hendrix Xadrian Delapena, Christopher Miguel Diaz, Jr. and Braxton Ace Diaz.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lidia Serna, and brother, Rafael Gonzalez.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. today Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation and Funeral service is limited to 50 people in the chapel and mask must be worn.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Gonzalez, Christopher Diaz, Anthony Serna, Juan DelaPena Jr., Gary Garza, and Jason Saucedo.
Condolences and Memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
