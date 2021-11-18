Rosita Acuna, 75, of Danevang, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021. She was born on Sept. 5, 1946 in San Antonio, to Benicio Acuna Sr. and Ignacia Aguirre Acuna.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Herrera and husband Alonso of El Campo; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters Rebecca Aguilar (Jessie Sr.) of El Campo, Julia Ontiveros (Jesus) of Danevang, Beatrice Torres (Richard) of Rosenberg; brothers Benicio Acuna Jr. (Melva) of El Campo and Henry Acuna (Mari) of Victoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Alyssa Mendoza.
Visitation will be 4 - 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home with a Parish Rosary at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Victor Mendoza Jr., Abel Mendoza, Julian Mendoza, Jessie Aguilar Jr., Jesus Martin Ontiveros and Marvin Ontiveros.
Share condolences @triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.