Mary Richter Adams, 87, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 5, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1934 in Fairfield to Mims and Catherine Christopher Wood. Mary was a teacher for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her son, John Wood Richter and wife Donna of El Campo; daughter, Mary Jane Olsovsky of El Campo; grandchildren, Chase Richter and wife Morgan and George Olsovsky and wife Mandy; great-grandchildren, Barrett Richter, Harrison Richter and Addison Daniell; brother, Joe Wood of Rosenberg and sister, Jane Tackett of Missouri.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John William Richter; second husband, Edward Adams and brothers, Malcolm Wood, Donald Wood and Bill Wood.
Private graveside services will be held with the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
