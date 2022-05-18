Clarence “Pete” McKnight died peacefully at home on May 14, 2022, at the age of 100 years, following a brief illness. He lived a vibrant and meaningful life to the very end. Pete was born April 21, 1922, in San Antonio, TX to Maggie Bullock and Elijah McKnight.
He was a Veteran of the Armed Forces and served in the Army during World War II. Clarence McKnight was honorably discharged from military service Dec. 1945. During the European theater, he was awarded the European African Middle Eastern (EAME) Campaign Medal with five Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Upon his homecoming, he worked for the R.H. Hancock family until 1960 and had remained a close non-blood relative and family friend throughout the years.
Following other employment endeavors, Clarence McKnight was employed by Phillips 66 Petroleum Company in the Stills Department at the Sweeney, TX Refinery from March 12, 1973 until his retirement on May 1, 1991.
Pete was baptized and a member of Wesley Chapel Methodist Church. Mourning his departure and cherishing his love and memory are his wife of 63 years: Sally B. McKnight, and his children: Clarence (Bridgett) McKnight, Cheryle (Leonard “Ted”) Sowell, Karen McKnight Celestine, Reginald (Theresa) McKnight, Bridget (Tommie) Tyler II. He also has 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter Zaria. He will be remembered and truly missed by many friends and extended family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 206 Depot St., El Campo, TX 77437. Viewing will be at 9-10:45 a.m.
Interment will be at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, gate time at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78209.
Arrangements Entrusted to: Tracy’s M.J. Santellana Funeral Directors, 1402 W. Main, Edna, TX 77957. P: 361-782-9234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.