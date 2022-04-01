Donald David Naiser, 79, of San Antonio, formerly of El Campo, passed away March 31, 2022. He was born in El Campo on Oct. 17, 1942, to the late Joseph and Viola Vaclavik Naiser. Donald graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural engineering. Throughout his career, he was employed by Central Power and Light, Drymalla Construction, and Wharton County Electric Co-op where he retired in 2010 after working as the general manager/CEO for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Kutach Naiser of New Taiton; son, Derek Naiser and wife Susan of Boerne and their children, Katie, Cassie and Clay; son, Brian Naiser and wife Kristine of La Grange and their children, Logan and Brooke; son, Dodd Naiser and wife Katerina of Boerne and their children, Elizabeth and Isabella; and son, Marcus Naiser and wife Angela of Buda and their children, Brandt, Carson and Davis.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Viola Naiser and two older brothers, Fred and Joe Eddie Naiser.
Visitation begins 5 p.m. Monday, April 4 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Logan, Clay, Brandt, Carson, Katie, Cassie, Brooke, and Elizabeth Naiser.
Memorial donations in memory of Donald Naiser may be made to the Retirement Fund for Religious, Archdiocese of San Antonio.
To donate:
Archdiocese of San Antonio
Office for Consecrated Life
Attn: Retirement Fund for Religious
2718 W. Woodlawn
San Antonio, TX 78228
Make your check payable to Retirement Fund for Religious
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
