“Robert reached peacefully into the heavens for the love of his life, Sybil, so they could dance in eternity among the stars.”
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert Earl Frasier, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Nov. 22, 2022.
Robert was born March 21, 1925 to E.L. “Eck” Frasier and Velma Johnstone Frasier in El Campo. He joined the Navy in WWII, serving as a Radio Technician, which led to a successful career in the radio and television business. He loved talking to people and made an excellent salesman.
It was in El Campo, that Robert met and married Sybil Filak Frasier in 1950. They had four children, Robert “R.L.”, Billy, Pamela and Paula. The family moved to Austin in 1966, where mom and dad lived until moving to Goliad, to be ranchers in their retirement. They lived life to the fullest, worked together at Frasier’s TV and Appliance store, had many friends and went dancing every weekend into their late 70’s.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Eck and Velma Frasier, his wife of 72 years Sybil, his sister Norma Jane, brothers George and Jack, and his two sons, Billy and R.L.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Pamela Frasier and Paula Feight, son-in-law Don Feight and grandsons Aaron and Frasier Feight.
He will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022, at Holy Cross Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, • 543-3681.
