Donald Nohavitza

Donald “Duck” Wendel Nohavitza, 81, of El Campo, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1938 in Jones Creek to John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza. Donald was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 and was a founding father and past president of the Wharton County Youth Fair.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Faas Nohavitza of El Campo; daughter, Cindy Pittman and husband Randy of Rosenberg; sons, Jeff Nohavitza and wife Susan of El Campo and Clay Nohavitza of El Campo; grandchildren, Garrett Mills, Matt Mills and wife Candice, Denya Ardis and husband Harris, Chance Nohavitza, Natalie Nohavitza, Stella Nohavitza and Creed Nohavitza; great-grandchildren, Jessi Mills, Hudson Mills and coming soon, Baby Ardis and sisters, Dorothy Kubala and Kathryn Sellers and husband Stanley.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Chad Nohavitza; brothers, Deacon Jarrel Nohavitza and John Nohavitza Jr. and sisters, Ruth Schafer and Rita Kresta.
Visitation will be 4:30 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Private burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chance Nohavitza, Matt Mills, Garrett Mills, Creed Nohavitza, Jose Farfan, Doug Sellers, Kyle Nohavitza, Greg Kresta and Darrin Faas.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarship Fund in memory of Donald “Duck” Nohavitza.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
