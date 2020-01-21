Guillermo “Willie” Benavidez, 83 of Markham, passed away Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1936 in San Benito to Ignacio and Anita Rodriguez Benavidez.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Davis and husband Coby of Tennessee, Mary Helen Benavidez of Markham and Yolanda Johnson and husband Larry of Markham; son, Guillermo W. Benavidez Jr. of Markham; grandchildren, Tabatha Benavidez, Daniel Ray Garcia and wife Kim, Nick Johnson, Nadia Johnson and Savannah Benavidez; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Ernestina Martinez and Maria Benavidez; brothers, Jose Benavidez and Rumaldo Benavidez and wife Pat; and sister-in-law, Maria Benavidez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angela Montez Benavidez; brothers, Robert and Edwardo Benavidez; and sister-in-law, Lupe Benavidez, brother-in-law Lolo Martinez.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Jan. 24, from 2 - 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ray Garcia, Nick V. Johnson, Eleno Martinez, Rumaldo Benavidez Jr., Jordan Garcia and LeBron Garcia.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
