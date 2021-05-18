Robert Young

Robert “Bobby” Young, 71, of El Campo, passed away May 16, 2021. He was born April 1, 1950 in El Campo to Robert J. and Virginia Braden Young.
Bobby graduated from El Campo High School, class of 1968, and was a part of the first football team that went to state. He was president of the Amusement and Music Operators of Texas and served as an elected official for the Amusement and Music Operators of America. Bobby was a past Exalted Ruler of the El Campo Elks Lodge and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Olsovsky Young of El Campo; sons, Steven Young and wife Liliany of Spring and Brian Young and wife Priscilla of Needville and sister, Mary Abshire and husband Russell of El Campo.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Bobby may be made to Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.