Ricky Allen Hernandez went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 at the age of 26.
He was born Aug. 9, 1993 in Wharton to Sonia Lopez and Henry Hernandez Jr.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Sonia Lopez of El Campo and Henry Hernandez Jr. of Lockhart; on, Jordan Robert Hernandez of Lockhart; brothers, Henry Hernandez III of El Campo, Richard Hernandez of El Campo, Randy Lee Hernandez of Lockhart; sister, Alexandra Nicole Hernandez of Lockhart; grandparents, Rosa Ortiz and step-grandfather Julian Ortiz, Gensala Aldape and Enrique Hernandez; niece, Serenity Hernandez and nephew, Bentley Allen Hernandez; as well as many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ruben Lopez; aunt, Frances Hernandez and uncle, Marty Hernandez.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Wheeler Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, June 3 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with Father Brune officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
