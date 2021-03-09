Isabel Pesina

Isabel (Chavel) Pesina, 94, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Nov. 17, 1926 in Rio Hondo to Guadalupe and Gregoria Moreno Pesina.
He is survived by his children, Raymond Pesina of Taylor, Mary Reyes of Manor, Gloria Medrano of Snyder, Sylvia Guynes and husband Calvin of Snyder, Elizabeth Pesina Lopez of El Campo and Tommy Pesina of Beeville; grandchildren, Christopher Guynes and Angie Jimenez of Georgetown, Daniel Guynes and wife Amber of Mineral Wells, Melody Sanchez and husband Joey of Hermleigh, Shawn Pesina and wife Ashley of Snyder, Shavon Pesina of Snyder, Guadalupe Lopez and husband Lucas Martinez of Colorado City, Robby Lewis Alba and wife Mariah Garces of El Campo, Andrew Thomas Lopez of El Campo, Mike Reyes and wife Megan of Manor, Stephanie Reyes of Chicago, Ill., Raymond Mathew Pesina of Taylor, Kristy Deal and husband Kyle of Jarrell, JoRaymond Medrano and wife Megan of Plano, Marcus Medrano and wife Amanda of Stamford, Lisa Perez and husband Alberto of Snyder and Lori Medrano of Snyder; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Norbert Pesina and wife Antonia of El Campo; sisters, Eva Barrientes of Snyder, Antonia Garza and Carmen Chapa, both of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ruben Pesina and brothers, Felipe Pesina, Jose Pesina, Guadalupe Pesina, Victor Pesina, Cecilio Pesina and Gonzalo Pesina.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.