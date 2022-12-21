Leon Rodriguez Jr.

Leon Rodriguez Jr.

Leon Rodriguez Jr., 72, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1950 in El Campo to Leon Rodriguez Sr. and Delfina Resendez Rodriguez.

Leon was a paratrooper as well as an MP (Military Police) for the U.S. Army. He was a very proud veteran.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Rodriguez, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.