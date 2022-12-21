Leon Rodriguez Jr., 72, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. He was born on June 10, 1950 in El Campo to Leon Rodriguez Sr. and Delfina Resendez Rodriguez.
Leon was a paratrooper as well as an MP (Military Police) for the U.S. Army. He was a very proud veteran.
He started with CPL/AEP in May 1972 in El Campo as a transmission lineman, then transferred to substation department as an electrician. He got promoted to substation crew foreman and retired in May 2010 as a substation servicer, all in El Campo. In 2011 he came back as a contract TCR ( Transmission Construction Rep.) with Tech Serv, working on AEP and LCRA substation projects all over the state of Texas until 2020.
Leon was also involved in many organizations including being chairman of the St. Robert’s Catholic Church festival and a CCD teacher for a many years. He was also a board member of the Hispanic Education Project, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.
He knew no strangers. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew he would help any and everybody he came across. He was very passionate about helping his community. His work ethic was unmatched.
He is survived by his daughter, Erika Rodriguez and husband Neil Foster of El Campo; granddaughters, Marissa and Caitlynn Lara, both of El Campo; sister, Mary Ann Armstrong; daughter, Brittany Quinones Fields (Cee Fields) of New Jersey.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond and Joe Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Norma Rodriguez.
Service times are pending.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
