Anthony Edward Motal

Anthony Edward “Anton” Motal, 70, of Angleton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at a hospital in Pearland.
He was born Sept. 7, 1951 to Edward and Twyla (Williamson) Motal in Wharton.
He graduated from El Campo High School in 1970 and quickly discovered his lifelong passion that flowed through his veins – The Texas Oilfield. He worked in field operations and management for Halliburton in El Campo, Fresno and Alice and retired in 2004. He then started his second career with the Texas Railroad Commission until his retirement in 2020. His born curiosity, incomparable work ethic, uncompromising standards to do things the right way, problem solving skills, and passion to teach the next generation served him well. Regardless of his position, he always thought of himself as just an oilfield hand waiting to catch the next job.
Anthony, known to many as Anton or Bubba, was a hard-working family man. His motto was, ‘Get up, Show up, No matter what’ and followed that until his last breath. He wanted his funeral on Saturday because nobody should ever miss a day of work. He never let his significant physical challenges hold him back. More than his job, he loved God, his wife, and family. He took pride as the protective leader of his tribe. He loved to stay busy piddling and inventing new things in his workshop, cruising on his golf cart or tractor, and fishing. His favorite activity was teasing his children and grandchildren, and making everyone laugh with his hysterical stories. The teachers were surprised to hear Paw Paw Motal fought at the Alamo and rode for the Pony Express. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Lonesome Dove and listening to music. From his favorite song, “When the battle stopped and the smoke cleared, There was thunder from the throne. And Seven Spanish Angels took another angel home.” Indeed, they did. His legend lives on.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald “Buster” Motal, Lawrence “Rooster” Motal, Melvin Motal, Delbert “Dusty” Motal and Darrell Motal.
He is survived by his loving, caring wife of 47 years, Tessie Koester Motal of Angleton; children, Jana Motal Burton (Paul) of Angleton, Chad Anthony Motal of Angleton and Ninette Motal Darrell (Cody) of Sweeny; sisters, Rhonda Motal Atchetee (Harlo) of Montgomery and Arlene Motal Benner of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Britnee Heitman of College Station, Ashlynn, Shelby and Trace Anthony Motal of League City and Addyson Darrell of Sweeny as well as dear aunts and uncles, cousins and many other friends and family.
Visitation will be 1 -2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Philip Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the funeral mass at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Wayne Bard, Mark Minzenmayer, Bill Motal, Mason Motal, Mike Supak, Brian Svetlik and Louis Vackar. Honorary Pallbearers are Harlo Atchetee, Ronnie Benner, Pablo Gibson, Kent Hefley, David Koester, Melvin Koester, Trace Anthony Motal, David Reed, Allen Sefcik and Steve Witte.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association on his behalf.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
