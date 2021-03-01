Hugo Vincent Schilhab Jr., 88, of Columbus, formerly of El Campo, passed away Feb. 24, 2021. He was born Sept. 24, 1932 in Fayette County to Hugo and Emilie Dybala Schilhab.
Hugo was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired sheet metal fabricator for Cannell Air Conditioning and Heating. Hugo enjoyed gardening, telling jokes and dancing the polka with his beloved wife, Anne. He was a longtime member of St. Philip Catholic Church, serving alongside Anne as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Katie Priesmeyer Harris of Scottsdale, Ariz. and sister; Evelyn Dybala of El Campo.
Hugo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anne Horecka Schilhab; daughters, Susan Hoop and Carole Priesmeyer and husband Clifford and siblings, Bernice Kaluza, Leon Schilhab and Johnny Schilhab.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial donations in memory of Hugo may be made to St. Philip Church in El Campo or Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
