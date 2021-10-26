Cheryl Gajdos Cornelson, 57, of El Campo, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021. She was born Dec. 6, 1963 in El Campo. She was a 1982 graduate of El Campo High School. Cheryl married Wade Cornelson on Oct. 4, 1988 in Wailea Maui, Hawaii, and they welcomed their son Dalton on June 1, 1990.
Cheryl worked many years as a hairstylist and enjoyed visiting with her clients before retiring to take care of her family including all of their dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Wade Cornelson and son, Dalton Cornelson of El Campo; sister, Carol Lindquest of Orange Grove; brothers, Mike Helmcamp and wife Wanda of Ganado, Eric Lipinski and wife Jackie of Houston; mother, Janice Lipinski and husband Walter of El Campo; stepmother, Sylvia Gajdos; aunts, Diane West of Houston, Barbara Jensen of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Louis Gajdos; sister, Diane “Dinki” Gajdos; grandparents, Chester and Hilagarde Jensen, Louis F. and Marie Gajdos and uncle, Neil Jensen.
Visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, followed by memorial services at 11 a.m. at Triska Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Hensley, Chad Schmidt, Heath Bush, Clint Kacal, Dwayne Novak, R. L. Shelley, Travis Saucedo, Trent Socha and Seth and Nocona Lindquest.
Memorial donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.