Ramiro Rodriguez, 71, of Sugar Land passed away Feb. 4, 2021 after a 72-day fight against COVID-19. He was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Mercedes, Texas, to Rafael and Lucila “Lucy” Rios Rodriguez. Ramiro grew up in El Campo where he attended school and graduated in 1969. After graduation, he worked for I-C Manufacturing Company in El Campo servicing the building and the equipment. In the early 1970s, he moved his family to Sugar Land and worked for Pitney-Bowes as a copier technician. He soon became a supervisor and lecturer at training seminars at their Connecticut headquarters. Ramiro then went to work as an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance and the insurance business became one of his passions. He eventually opened an independent agency, Rodriguez Insurance. Ramiro was a man of many talents; he had a knack for computer science and taught himself to fix any computer problem he encountered. He was an outstanding handyman, excelling in carpentry, flooring, plumbing and electrical. He also spent many years volunteering his time working with the Sugar Land police department’s Community Assistance Support Team (CAST). He cherished his family: his wife, his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister and in-laws. He loved to join his family in football, basketball, disc golf, kickball, biking, or any other sport/game being played.
Ramiro is survived by his wife, Gracie Flores Rodriguez; his son, Rob Rodriguez; daughters-in-law, Jamie Rodriguez and Lisa Rodriguez; grandchildren, Chloe Rodriguez, Cole Rodriguez, Zachary Rodriguez, Abigail Rodriguez and Maya Rodriguez, all of Sugar Land; brothers, Abel Rodriguez (Lydia) of El Campo and Robert Rodriguez (Beth) of Houston, as well as his sister, Irma Rocha (Victor) of El Campo and mother-in-law, Rosa Flores. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Greg.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek in Sugar Land. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at River Pointe Church (Richmond campus). Dress is casual. The family requests that strict social distancing guidelines be followed. In addition, masks are required at both the visitation and celebration of life service.
