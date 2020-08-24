Emily Zboril Naiser, 102, of New Taiton, passed away Aug. 23, 2020. She was born May 8, 1918 to Frank and Frances Vancik Zboril. She loved to play dominoes, listen to Polka music and work in her flower gardens.
She is survived by sisters-in-law, Marianne Zboril of El Campo and Viola Zboril of Garwood; numerous nieces and nephews and caregivers, Jamie Ford and Theresa Campos.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Naiser; sister, Albina Pruitt; brothers Henry, Edwin, William and Frank Zboril Jr.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Triska Funeral Home The funeral services will be private.
Pallbearers are Tim Zboril, Wesley Zboril, Frank Zboril, Floyd Zboril, Farley Zboril, and Ron Zboril. Honorary bearers are Russell Rod and Cynthia Garrett.
Memorials in memory of Emily Naiser may be made to St. John Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
