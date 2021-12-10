Richard “Dickie” Neal George, 57, of Hillje passed away Dec. 7, 2021. He was born Jan. 15, 1964 in El Campo. Dickie worked at Greenleaf Nursery for 32 years. He volunteered to cook for St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, St. John’s Catholic Church, Louise Volunteer Fire Department, Louise school functions, El Campo school functions and CCA.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Stavinoha George; children, Blake George, Clint George and Erica George; parents, Jimmy George Sr. and Sue Martin George; sister, Pamela Labay and husband Wade; brothers, Jimmy George Jr. and wife Sharron and Rex George and wife Yvette; in-laws, Albert and Geraldine Stavinoha; sister-in-law, Brenda Sorem and husband Brook and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Slade Stary, Paul Blumrick, Allen Klatt, Dwayne Klatt, Tom Gold, Calvin Blaha, Bud Blaha and Steven Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Dickie may be made to Louise Volunteer Fire Department or St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
