Avalon Hicks, 82, of Pearland and formerly of El Campo passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Houston. She was born July 3, 1937 in Decatur, Miss. to Thomas and Marion Depriest Slaughter.
Prior to retirement, she was a teacher’s aide for the El Campo Independent School District.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Kim Dittlinger and husband Deon of Pearland.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Preston M. Hicks.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Garden of Memories in El Campo with Pastor Clyde Grier officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.