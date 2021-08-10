Elton D. Cochrum of Garwood died Aug. 7, 2021 at the age of 64. He was born March 7, 1957 in Alice. He was an operations manager of Tanner Services. He served in the U. S. Army for four years.
He is survived by his parents, Marion and Bonnie Davis Cochrum of The Woodlands; sons, Kevin Cochrum and wife Candice of Humble, Marshall Cochrum and wife Brooke of Granbury, Ryan Cochrum of Seattle; daughters, Kaiti Cochrum of Brownwood and Kacee Cochrum of Garland; granddaughter, Chelle Arceneaux of Corpus Christi; sister, Anne Welch and husband David of The Woodlands; brother, Austin Cochrum and wife Adrianna of Mississippi; nephews, Nathan Welch and Cayden Cochrum; and faithful friend, Elsie Cantu.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Cochrum.
Visitation will begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Grace Point Community Church followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Smith and Rev. Joshua Cathey officiating. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Friday at Antioch Cemetery near Fairfeld with the Rev. Anne Cochrum Welch officiating.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Welch, David Welch, Ryan Cochrum, Marshall Cochurm, Kevin Cochrum and Wesley Morton.
Memorial donations in memory of Elton may be made to Grace Point Community Church Building Fund, 708 E. First St., El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home of El Campo.
