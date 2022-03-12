Ruby Vasquez, 49, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was born Feb. 26, 1973, at the old Nightingale Hospital in El Campo.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Ochoa Solis, her sister Celina Maria Vasquez, brothers Carmen (Boie) Vasquez Jr. and Paul M. Vega Jr.
She is preceded in death by her father, Carmen Vasquez Sr. Maternal grandparents are Secundino Ochoa Sr. and Olivia Villanueva Ochoa. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Vasquez Sr. and Rujenia (Ruby) Rodriguez Vasquez.
