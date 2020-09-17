Jane David

Jane Albina David, 97, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1922 to Charles and Mary (Popp) Budaus in El Campo.
Jane is survived by her son, Wade David and wife Kristi; daughter, Susan Gilmer and husband Scott; grandchildren, Brian Gilmer M.D. and wife Kira, Spencer David, Reagan David and Jackson David and great-grandchildren, Quinlan Gilmer and Neve Gilmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto David; brothers, Charlie Budaus, Edwin Budaus and John Budaus and infant sister, Mary Budaus.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Triska Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Due to CDC guidelines for the pandemic, masks are required at the funeral home, and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Spencer David, Jackson David, Brian Gilmer, Dean David, Danny Holub and Kent Waters.
Memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo or the donor’s choice.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Meridian Assisted Living and Dr. Thai Huynh for the care and love they gave Jane.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
