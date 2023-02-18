Dick Morton, 87, of San Antonio, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Dick spent his final days under the loving care of the staff at TPC Franklin Park’s memory care facility. Dick’s daughters visited their father every day during his months long stay at Franklin Park.
Dick was born on Aug. 6, 1935 to Allen and Estelle (Rees) Morton in El Campo. Dick was the eighth of nine children and attended high school in El Campo before furthering his education at Texas A&M University in College Station where he received a degree in Petroleum Engineering.
Dick met the love of his life, Dorothy Janak of Dallas, while he was attending Texas A&M University and she was pursuing a degree in education at the University of Texas in Austin.
Dick and Dorothy were married in Dallas on Aug. 1, 1959 and enjoyed nearly 62 years together before her passing.
Upon graduation in 1957, Dick joined the Air Force. Dick and Dorothy got married shortly after her college graduation, and settled in Abilene. Dick was a captain in the Air Force, and Dorothy taught elementary school.
Upon leaving the military, Dick put his petroleum engineering degree to good use and went into the oil business in Lafayette, La., where all three of their children were born. The oil business took Dick and Dorothy to Pauls Valley, Okla., in the late 1960’s, and then to Midland in 1972.
Dick worked for several oil and gas companies over the years before joining Olsen Energy as his final stop. Dick and Dorothy moved to San Antonio in 1982. Dick continued his career with Olsen Energy until retiring at the age of 65.
Dick and Dorothy were long time active members of Coker United Methodist Church where they enjoyed getting together with many friends from their Questors Sunday School class.
Dick was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed nothing more than taking his kids and grandkids water skiing at his lake house home at Lake LBJ in Kingsland, as well as trips to the beach and many successful deer hunting trips with the family.
Dick is survived by his daughters Laura Rinard, Leigh Ann Rodriguez and husband Gabe, all of San Antonio, son Rick Morton and wife Marla of Midland, eight grandkids and five great grandkids. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Estelle Morton, six brothers and two sisters.
A visitation for Dick will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 26, at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Coker United Methodist Church in San Antonio.
Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following a brief reception.
To send flowers to the family of Dick Morton, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.