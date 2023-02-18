Dick Morton

Dick Morton, 87, of San Antonio, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 due to complications from a stroke.

Dick Morton, 87, of San Antonio, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Dick spent his final days under the loving care of the staff at TPC Franklin Park’s memory care facility. Dick’s daughters visited their father every day during his months long stay at Franklin Park.

Dick was born on Aug. 6, 1935 to Allen and Estelle (Rees) Morton in El Campo. Dick was the eighth of nine children and attended high school in El Campo before furthering his education at Texas A&M University in College Station where he received a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

To send flowers to the family of Dick Morton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Mass
Monday, February 27, 2023
10:00AM
Coker United Methodist Church
231 E. North Loop Road
San Antonio, TX 78216
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass begins.
Feb 26
Visitation
Sunday, February 26, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.