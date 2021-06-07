Dorothy May Morton, 83, of San Antonio passed away on May 29, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Dorothy was born July 6, 1937 to John and Agnes (Blair) Janak in Weimar. Dorothy attended Highland Park High School in Dallas before moving on to the University of Texas in Austin where she received a degree in education. Dorothy met the love of her life, Dick Morton of El Campo, while she was attending the University of Texas and he was pursuing a Petroleum Engineering degree at Texas A&M University.
Dick and Dorothy were married in Dallas on Aug. 1, 1959 and enjoyed nearly 62 years together. After marriage, Dick and Dorothy settled in Abilene where Dick was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base and Dorothy taught elementary school. The couple moved to Lafayette, La., where all three of their children were born. The oil business took Dorothy and Dick to Pauls Valley, Okla. in the late 1960s and then to Midland in 1972. Dorothy and Dick moved to San Antonio in 1982 where they lived until her passing. Dick and Dorothy were long time active members of Coker United Methodist Church where they enjoyed getting together with their many friends from their Questors Sunday School class. Dorothy was the best mom anyone could ever hope for, and the most loving “Nana” to her grandkids and great grandkids.
Nana is survived by her husband, Dick Morton; daughters, Laura Rinard, Leigh Ann Rodriguez and husband Gabe; son, Rick Morton and wife Marla; eight grandkids and four great-grandkids with three more on the way.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Janak; older brother, John D. Janak and twin brother, Donald Janak.
A visitation for Dorothy will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A service will be held at Coker United Methodist Church in San Antonio at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following a brief reception.
